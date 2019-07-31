Two candidates drew serious applause on Wednesday night for pronouncing President Donald Trump a “white nationalist” and a “racist” at CNN’s 2020 Democratic primary debate.

First, as the candidates debated their respective approaches to illegal immigration and the border crisis, Washington Governor Jay Inslee got in and said “we’re missing two central statements we should make.”

“We can no longer allow a white nationalist to be in the White House, number one,” Inslee said, which drew massive cheers from the room.

“Number two,” Inslee continued, “we have to make America what it’s always been, a place of refuge. We’ve got to boost the number of people we accept. I’m proud to have been the first governor to say ‘send us your Syrian refugees.’ I’m proud to have been the first governor to stand up against Donald Trump’s Muslim ban. I’m proud to have sued him 21 and beat him 21 times in a row. I’m ready for November 2020.”

Later in the debate, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro was asked about Trump’s “racist tweets attacking Baltimore” by CNN host Don Lemon.

Castro cut to the chase: “First of all, the President is a racist.” The crowd again applauded. Watch below.

