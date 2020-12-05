Fox News host Jeanine Pirro went after President Donald Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Saturday night, claiming Barr is so deeply embedded into the “swamp” that he can’t see beyond his “fellow reptiles.”

“Unfortunately, the Attorney General Bill Barr has proven himself to be anything other than extraordinary,” Pirro began. “This week, Barr commented that he has not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.”

“Really? It’s curious, Barr, the head of the DOJ would affirmatively make a statement regarding a pending investigation,” Pirro stated. “As a former prosecutor, for over three decades, I and virtually everyone similarly situated know that DOJ guidelines do not allow comment on investigations.”

The Fox News host at the end of her show’s nine-minute opening segment stated Barr is deep in the “swamp,” really deep, to the point he can’t see beyond his “fellow reptiles.”

“We need answers. We need action. We need justice. And you, Mr. Barr, are so deep in the swamp you can’t see beyond your fellow reptiles, and you are not the exceptional leader needed at this exceptional time in history,” Pirro concluded.

Back in August of 2019, Pirro was singing a very different tune in respect to Barr, stating that he is a “slow locomotive” that no one can stop.

“Bill Barr — this guy is like a slow locomotive. There ain’t nothing going to stop him, he is going get to where he is going, you can be sure he will get there when he is supposed to,” Pirro stated.

Watch above, via Fox News.

