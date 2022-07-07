Jeanine Pirro Claims the U.S. Was ‘Founded on Judeo-Christian Ethics’ by Alluding to a Law Enacted in 1955

Jeanine Pirro said the presence of the phrase “In God We Trust” on U.S. currency shows the country was founded on Judeo-Christian values despite the fact the words didn’t appear on money until the 1950s.

During a discussion on Thursday’s installment of The Five about the religiousness of Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX), Pirro claimed Flores’ liberal critics are driven in part by a desire to see religion driven out of the public realm.

“What is happening now is traditional American values are being trashed as extreme, as outrageous,” stated Pirro, a former judge. “Look, this is a country founded on Judeo-Christian, ok? This is in my courtroom and most courtrooms in this country. They say ‘In God We Trust.’ It’s even on our money. And the truth is they are pushing us away from religion and she is a traditionalist in terms of her beliefs.”

However, “In God We Trust” only started appearing on U.S. currency after 1955, when Congress passed a bill signed into law by President Dwight Eisenhower requiring it on all currency. The words began being printed on money in 1957.

(Scintillating coin side note: It should be noted that “In God We Trust” appeared on the defunct two-cent piece for less than a decade beginning in the 1860s, which was still well after the Founding.)

The phrase was adopted as the national motto in a separate law in 1956 amid the Red Scare, which terrified many Americans into thinking godless communists were taking over the country.

Later in the segment, Pirro stated the U.S. is a “God-fearing nation founded on these principles.”

Famously, several of the Founders made clear they believed religion and government should be kept separate. A 1797 treaty signed by President John Adams even went so far as to declare that “the United States of America is not in any sense founded on the Christian Religion.”

