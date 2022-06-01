Jeanine Pirro Rips ‘Batterer’ Amber Heard After Verdict: ‘This Will Hurt Battered Women Coming Forward’

Judge Jeanine Pirro said Amber Heard‘s allegations she was abused by her ex-husband Johnny Depp will hurt “real battered women” in the future.

A jury found Heard liable of defaming Depp Wednesday. He sued her over an op-ed she wrote in 2018 that as published by the Washington Post. She must pay him $15 million in damages.

Immediately following the verdict, Depp issued a statement.

“Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed, “Depp said. “All in the blink of an eye.”

The actor added Heard’s “false” allegations damaged his life.

“It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career,” Depp said.

Pirro reacted to the statement during an interview on Fox News with host Martha MacCallum.

“Well, you know, Martha, the civil justice system’s obviously very different from the criminal justice system,” Pirro said. “But it does have the ability to give people their lives back.”

Pirro added she was “touched” by Depp’s statement. She added,

I mean, everything changed for him because a woman made a decision that she was going to ride on the coattails of real battered women, and you have to understand that whenever there is someone like an Amber Heard, and I felt this right from the beginning, although I held back on it, she was not saying the truth. What she said didn’t ring true. It didn’t make sense, and yet she fashioned herself this woman who was crusading on behalf of other women who were battered. I know women who are battered. I’ve seen women who are battered. Amber Heard was not that person. She was the batterer and she tried to use this to her benefit, and unfortunately, this will hurt battered women coming forward behind her.

Pirro concluded Depp was brave for suing, while Heard rightly “felt the wrath” of the justice system.

“It said you cannot charge someone or claim that someone is an abuser, and the end, this is about someone like Johnny Depp, who you have to admit, Martha, he rolled the dice,” Pirro said. “He could have said, ‘You know what? Maybe I’ll come out worse than I already am.’ But he had the stamina to go forward.”

