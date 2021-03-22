Fox News host Jeanine Pirro railed against the Biden administration’s immigration policy and said unaccompanied minors being allowed to seek asylum at the US-Mexico border could be a “lower level of human being” that is “forever connected to a cartel.”

During a segment on The Five on Monday evening, Pirro recounted a recent trip she took the area and lashed out at what she claimed was an open border that former President Donald Trump’s border wall was ineffective in guarding.

“It’s not about politics. It’s not about saying that the border is closed or not closed,” she ranted. “I am telling you for a fact. The border is open! I stood there with the sheriff who showed me where they stopped the wall, where they are literally from Mexico cutting the bottom of the wall and allowing people to come in.”

Pirro’s claim of an “open” border is contradicted by the fact that the Biden administration has continued to deport a majority of single adults and family units crossing the border illegally, under Title 42 immigration policy, although it has suspended repatriation of unaccompanied minors. According to the Customs and Border Protection, the number of unaccompanied minors and overall undocumented immigrants encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border began to rise dramatically last April at the early stage of the pandemic. After the apprehension rate leveled off in late fall, it began to rise again in the past few months.

“When we have now is a cartel who is in the business of bringing young children 2000 miles where those children are being molested,” Pirro claimed. “The cartels have people inside the United States, where they’re using social media for the young men that are being brought in, to get these young men from these countries to ease the facilitation of drug cartels and the movement of drugs. So, in addition to child sexual assault, human trafficking, drug cartels — and we’re not talking about marijuana anymore, we’re talking about fentanyl and we’re talking about heroin. This is a total disaster. There is no border, there is no wall. We are a sovereign nation. We have a right to be a sovereign nation and decide who comes into this country. Anyone who thinks we are just a landing — a globalist landing point — is out of their minds.”

She even hinted that these unaccompanied minors could be “controlled from other countries” by drug cartels.

“It’s not about politics. When that sheriff said to me, ‘Jeanine, this is modern-day slavery.’ The bringing of these children into this country where they will be forever connected to a cartel is slavery,” she insisted. “What we’re doing here is we are promoting a lower level of human being who will be controlled from other countries. So stop trying to make this about ‘This is not who we are.’ This is about crime coming into this country and it’s a reality. We are losing!”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

