Jeanine Pirro thrashed Joe Biden because he “allowed” rioters to wreak havoc across American cities in the summer of 202o.

At the time, Biden was a private citizen who would go on to win the presidency that November. He was sworn into office on January 20, 2021.

On Tuesday’s edition of The Five, Pirro addressed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s handling of the Canadian trucker protests. Trudeau invoked emergency powers on Monday in an effort to end protestors’ blockades that are snarling traffic in Ottawa and on the Ambassador Bridge. The truckers are protesting Canada’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates and doing so in one of the most annoying ways possible.

Trudeau’s actions come after he spoke with President Joe Biden, who “expressed concern” to him about the bridge blockade and its effect on commerce between the United States and Canada.

“The amazing part of it is, Trudeau is now gonna listen to Biden,” Pirro said. “Biden now as the final word on what he should do if someone is protesting peacefully. Biden – the same guy who, in the summer of 2020 – decided that he would allow people to burn down, you know, streets and businesses and create all kinds of problems and arson and criminal acts and police injured.”

Pirro said Trudeau is “dumb enough to listen to him.” She called the truckers “salt of the earth” and “heroes,” before claiming, “They haven’t done anything.”

She concluded by saying, “I think this is going to get worse before it gets better.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com