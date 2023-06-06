Jeanine Pirro’s MAGA Book Publisher Blasts Fox News, Accuses Network of Censoring Her

The conservative publisher behind Fox News host Jeanine Pirro’s new book, Crimes Against America, accused Fox News of censoring Pirro on Tuesday.

Semafor media reporter Max Tani reported on Tuesday that “two people with knowledge of the situation” told him Fox News had “severely limited Pirro’s promotional appearances” for her book “by strongly discouraging her from appearing at multiple conservative religious and political events,” including events hosted by Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA.

Pirro’s publisher, Winning Team Publishing, appeared to confirm the claim in a statement to Semafor, alleging that its author was “prohibited from speaking” at several events, including church services.

“We are extremely disappointed that Fox News would censor one of their biggest stars,” a spokesperson for the publisher told Tani.

Crimes Against America was published last month by Winning Team Publishing, an “America First” publishing house co-founded by Donald Trump Jr. Winning Team Publishing has published books by former President Donald Trump, Kirk, and conservative commentator Kari Lake, including Trump’s Our Journey Together and Letters to Trump.

Pirro has repeatedly promoted her book on Fox News since its release and has also promoted her book on Trump Jr.’s show Triggered and at an Arizona Turning Point USA event at Barnes and Noble.

