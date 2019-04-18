Jeffrey Toobin Blasts Barr Presser: ‘Extraordinary Political Commercial for the President’

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin ripped Attorney General Bill Barr‘s press conference today, saying the remarks given hours before the expected release of Robert Mueller‘s redacted report were a pro-Trump “political commercial.”

“It was much more ringing in its endorsement of the president’s conduct than even the press conference several weeks ago,” Toobin said while on a CNN panel analyzing Barr’s presser. “It was an extraordinary political commercial for the president.”

“This was a discussion of the sympathy and the difficulty and the challenge that the president faced, and how notwithstanding, all of that, the White House cooperated,” he added. “However, he left out the fact that the single most important piece of evidence that the Mueller investigation could have gotten they didn’t get, which was an interview with the president of the United States.”

Toobin went on to suggest Barr portrayed the Mueller probe as “a very sad thing for poor Donald Trump” who faced “speculation in the news media,” all without noting the report lacks “a sworn testimony from the president of the United States” because he would not cooperate with the special counsel for an interview.

During Barr’s pre-report release presser, he said Trump never “deprived the special counsel of the documents and witnesses necessary to complete his investigation.”

“The evidence of non-corrupt motives weighs heavily against any allegation that the president had a corrupt intent to obstruct the investigation,” Barr added.

Watch above, via CNN.

