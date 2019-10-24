Contrary to what President Donald Trump claimed about his imminent resignation from CNN, Jeff Zucker says he’s not going anywhere.

The CNN chief spoke to Brian Stelter on Thursday as part of the network’s Citizen civic engagement conference. Stelter decided to cut to the chase when he and Zucker began, asking his boss for his response to how Trump proclaimed last week that he “will be resigning momentarily.”

Now that we have found out that @CNN is a virtual fraud, rumor has it that Jeff Zucker will be resigining momentarily? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2019

“I do have an announcement to make today,” Zucker said. “I’m not resigning. I have no intention of resigning.”

Zucker says that when someone showed him the Trump tweet: "I go, Wow, i didn't know that." He adds: "My children starting texting me and saying, 'Is this true?'" — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) October 24, 2019

Last week, after Trump’s tweet, CNN responded with a “lol.”

