comScore

Jeff Zucker Mocks Trump Claiming He’ll Resign From CNN Soon: ‘I Do Have an Announcement to Make…’

By Ken MeyerOct 24th, 2019, 2:09 pm

Contrary to what President Donald Trump claimed about his imminent resignation from CNN, Jeff Zucker says he’s not going anywhere.

The CNN chief spoke to Brian Stelter on Thursday as part of the network’s Citizen civic engagement conference. Stelter decided to cut to the chase when he and Zucker began, asking his boss for his response to how Trump proclaimed last week that he “will be resigning momentarily.”

“I do have an announcement to make today,” Zucker said. “I’m not resigning. I have no intention of resigning.”

Last week, after Trump’s tweet, CNN responded with a “lol.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: