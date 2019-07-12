Jeffrey Epstein accuser Jennifer Araoz alleged that the billionaire pedophile used a woman to groom and lure her into his mansion, before building trust with young teen by giving her money before he began the sexual abuse.

During an interview on NBC’s Today show that aired Friday, Araoz said she was 14 years old and waiting outside her performing arts school when a woman approached her and began asking personal details. Araoz says the woman eventually brought up Epstein and pitched the idea of the teen visiting his mansion.

“He is powerful, wealthy, a great guy, almost like a fatherly figure,” Araoz recalls being told, adding that — since she lost her dad at a young age — those comments had “meaning for me at that time because I was maybe longing for that, which I was. So I just eventually trusted her.”

“[Epstein was described as] just like a mentor almost, somebody that could help me,” she continued. “‘He’s helped me, I’ve struggled.’ Almost like [the groomer] was similar to me.”

Araoz then described her early visits with Epstein, during which he would leave her $300 per visit, which made her believe that she didn’t have “anything to fear,” since the billionaire pervert had yet to “do anything for me not to trust him.” While she was unsure why a wealthy, middle-aged man wanted to spend time with her, Araoz “didn’t overanalyze it because I didn’t care really. I just knew that I was young. I needed the money.”

But her visits took a turn after he invited her to his “favorite room in the house,” which had a massage table and is where Epstein began initiating the alleged physical abuse.

“It wasn’t an overnight thing. That’s why I feel like it was really well thought out well kind of planned to really make me feel as comfortable as possible. Almost to keep me coming back. I didn’t really think that her and him would conspire to have me go there to do such weird things that ended up happening.”

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com