CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said he didn’t see evidence of “criminality” in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump but still noted there may be cause for impeachment.

“I don’t think it is criminality,” Toobin said. “You know, obviously I’ve been thinking about that question. Is it extortion? Is it bribery? No, I think it is an issue of abuse of power. And, you know, going back to The Federalist Papers, it’s been very clear that impeachable offenses do not have to be crimes.”

“Obviously Democrats in the House will say this is a road map for impeachment, but people keep asking the criminality of it. I know that a sitting president, we’ve established a sitting president won’t be charged by this Department of Justice. Is there criminality in this stuff?” anchor Alisyn Camerota asked Toobin Friday morning on CNN New Day.

“I think it is a question of how the president exercises his power,” Toobin said. “That in many respects, if you look at the impeachment clause and the history of it, you know, the thing they were most worried about was the president misusing his power. They weren’t worried about him committing, you know, minor offenses. What they were worried about using it for corrupt purposes.”

John Berman noted the Founding Fathers like George Washington warned against foreign influence as a corrupting force on politics.

Watch above, via CNN.

