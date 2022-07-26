Jeffrey Toobin: Marc Short’s Grand Jury Testimony ‘A Really Big Deal’ Because it Reveals DOJ Investigating Trump

CNN’s Chief Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin believes that the recent Grand Jury testimony of Marc Short, the former Chief of Staff to VP Mike Pence, is a “really big deal.”

“The Justice Department has been criticized by a lot of people because it has apparently only focused on the relative minor players in the January 6th story, the hundreds of people who went in the Capitol,” Toobin explained. “This suggests that the Justice Department is now criminally investigating the White House.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland has received a significant amount of criticism, particularly from the left, for what seems to be a lack of alacrity in investigating the leaders of the January 6th attack on the Capitol building by Trump supporters eager to disrupt or even overturn the general election results of 2020.

