Jen Psaki Asked if Hunter Biden Needs ‘Clearance’ for Upcoming Memoir

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked whether the White House will have to conduct security pre-clearance before President Joe Biden’s son can release his upcoming memoir.

Hunter Biden has partnered with Simon & Schuster for an April 6th release of his autobiography, “Beautiful Things.” The book is expected to focus on the younger Biden’s troubled past with substance abuse, plus it is likely to shed some light on his relationship with his father and his deceased brother, Beau Biden.

NBC’s Peter Alexander brought up the book in Psaki’s latest press briefing in order to ask “Is that book subject to a pre-clearance process?”

Psaki responded with a statement the president and First Lady Jill Biden provided as Hunter’s parents.

“We admire our son Hunter’s strength and courage to talk openly about his addiction so that others might see themselves in his journey and find hope.”

Psaki declined to offer further input due to the book being a “personal” matter for the president’s son.

