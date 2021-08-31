PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor confronted White House press secretary Jen Psaki during Tuesday’s briefing about whether President Joe Biden acknowledges any “mistakes” on Afghanistan.

The president spoke earlier Tuesday defending his decision to withdraw and defending himself from the serious criticism that the evacuations should have started sooner.

Alcindor asked Psaki, “The president said that the U.S. should learn from its mistakes in the past. Does the president have any mistakes that he thinks he made during this withdrawal in Afghanistan that he wants to learn from?”

“I would say I think the president has been pretty clear that we all had an expectation that the Afghan national security forces would fight harder in the end, would fight against the Taliban,” Psaki responded.

During his earlier speech, Biden also addressed the fact that the assumption his administration made that “the Afghan government would be able to hold on for a period of time beyond military drawdown turned out not to be accurate.”

Alcindor brought that up to ask if this is “a lesson” for the president.

“I think most people made that assumption, but I don’t have any more for you,” Psaki said.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

