White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki hedged when asked if President Joe Biden still holds a favorable view of Andrew Cuomo (D) in light of the New York governor’s nursing home scandal.

Psaki gave a broad-range interview to ABC’s Jon Karl on Sunday, and he concluded it by digging up a clip of Biden saying Cuomo’s coronavirus response set the “gold standard” of leadership last April. Karl then addressed the political firestorm Cuomo faces for allegedly undercounting coronavirus nursing home deaths, covering it up, and threatening New York Assemblyman Ron Kim (D) into falling in line behind him.

“Does President Biden still consider Andrew Cuomo the gold standard when it comes to leadership on the pandemic?” Karl asked.

“Well, Jon, we work with Governor Cuomo just like we work with governors across the country,” Psaki replied, not answering the question.

She added, “There will be a process. Investigations. We’ll leave that to the appropriate law enforcement authorities to determine how that path is going to move as we look forward.”

From there, Karl reiterated the question and asked, “Does President Biden still believe that Andrew Cuomo represents the gold standard on leadership during this pandemic? Just a yes or no.”

“It doesn’t always have to be a yes or no answer,” Psaki punted. “The president is focused on his goals and objectives as president of the United States. He’ll continue to work with Governor Cuomo as well as other governors across the country.”

