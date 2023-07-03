Jen Psaki is coming under fire from the right over a segment on her MSNBC show arguing that the GOP is trying to pit Muslim-Americans against the trans community.

In a five-minute commentary during her show on Sunday, the former White House press secretary claimed Republicans are trying to “recruit” Muslim-Americans and rally them against the trans community.

“Lately, I’ve been noticing the reemergence of a very old GOP playbook that hearkens back to President Richard Nixon’s infamous southern strategy,” Psaki said. “During his campaign for president in 1968, the Republican party made a concerted effort to reach white southerners, who used to vote for Democrats, by playing to their fears of African-Americans and the civil rights movement. And it worked, by pitting one group of Americans against another, the GOP successfully managed to split off southern whites from the Democratic Party.

“Now, decades later, the right-wing is reviving that same playbook, this time with Muslim-Americans and trans people. Hear me out, the GOP is trying to recruit Muslim-Americans, a community that makes up less than two percent of the population, against another tiny marginalized group of Americans, transgender people.”

Psaki referenced former President Donald Trump calling for a ban on Muslims entering the United States in 2015, and support for that position from Fox News host Laura Ingraham. Psaki then played a recent segment from Ingraham in which she said, “Other people of faith have been waiting for the Muslims to step up on this issue.”

“Just to summarize, the right-wingers, the conspiracy theorists, the birthers, they now want us to forget the years they spent fear mongering about Muslims and Islam,” Psaki said. “Ten years ago, standing against Sharia law was the key GOP litmus test. Now that litmus test seems to be how fervently you oppose transgender people.”

The segment got traction on Twitter after Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) shared the clip and lauded Psaki.

“A brilliant commentary by @jrpsaki of how the GOP is pitting Muslim Americans against the trans community. They are also trying to pit African Americans against Asian Americans,” Khanna wrote. “They divide. But the next generation will realize Obama’s vision of a United States of America!”

But conservatives on social media roundly criticized Psaki’s take.

“Because black people can’t think for themselves and devout Muslims would otherwise tolerate transgenderism?” Breitbart’s Joel Pollak wrote. “The fact that a supposedly enlightened and independent mind like @RoKhanna parrots (very white) @jrpsaki’s dorky racial propaganda tells you how far gone the Democrats are.”

Much of the other criticism from the right was similar in tone and substance:

The Muslims leading the charge against trans indoctrination for kids will be shocked to learn they’re only fighting this battle because of the GOP and not their long-held culture and values. Incredibly offensive from @jrpsaki https://t.co/7XuXPzuc4r — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 3, 2023

Yes, CAIR is a known GOP front group https://t.co/EgFdkdZ0T1 https://t.co/XGbRLKNVWO — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) July 3, 2023

“The brown people are just brainwashed,” explained the anti-racist https://t.co/7WdEAgdblk — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 3, 2023

How do you reconcile the view that one party is tolerant of Islam and one isn’t with the view that it’s the intolerant party that’s able to influence the social views of Muslims while the tolerant one is not? https://t.co/hLiTpHFqE7 — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) July 3, 2023

I observed yesterday that liberals don't believe non-white people are capable of forming dissenting views on their own. Here's Jen Psaki claiming the only reason Muslim Americans object to trans dogma in schools is because white conservatives are manipulating them into it: https://t.co/niK8XepNWi — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 3, 2023

Only a liar or someone profoundly ignorant of Muslim majority countries & Muslim communities in the West would say something so stupid. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) July 3, 2023

Muslims & Asians have no intelligent agency of their own and are being manipulated by white conservatives. Also blacks need our woke white help

to get into college. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 3, 2023

Until those meddling kids, the GOP, got involved, conservative Muslim immigrant communities just happened to have the same views on sex and gender that progressives decided (a couple years ago) were inarguably correct. It was a weird coincidence but alas no more. https://t.co/oKERaXexhS — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) July 3, 2023

Dems are going to continue to have a problem with the fact that more conservative minority communities are opposed to their attempts to impose far-left ideologies and simply trying to portray those minorities as pawns of the right won’t make it go away. https://t.co/0vU64g40OB — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 3, 2023

I watched with the volume off but was excited to see it begin by going back in time. Thought maybe it would show when Democrats formed the KKK and the most progressive President in history cheered 'Birth of a Nation' in the White House or when they came up with a brilliant idea… https://t.co/AU6pmsVGhM — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) July 3, 2023

Purely dishonest tweet. Only people I’ve seen stoking this beef are left-wing journalists. https://t.co/ffocvO1kd2 pic.twitter.com/asNg2642yV — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 3, 2023

