Jen Psaki Gushes Over Dem ‘Star’ Gavin Newsom After Interview — But Slaps Down Idea He Could Replace Biden in 2024

Jen Psaki gushed over California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) after a sit-down with him, but quickly shot down MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell’s suggestion he could be a potential 2024 nominee over President Joe Biden.

Psaki, the former White House press secretary, said her former boss has given “every indication” he’s running again in 2024 after Mitchell imagined a scenario where Vice President Kamala Harris and Newsom were battling it out for the 2024 nomination from the Democratic Party.

Psaki teased her interview with Newsom, which included the governor talking about a variety of topics, including gun control and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), another potential 2024 candidate who has made no announcement about an official run.

“One thing that’s very striking is — is he a future presidential candidate?” Mitchell said after playing a clip of Psaki with Newsom. “He seems to be making a lot of moves and we know the intention, quote intention, of Biden is to run for another term, but he hasn’t declared.”

Psaki touted that Newsom is a “big supporter” of the president and noted how much he focused on DeSantis instead of Biden or a potential 2024 run during their sit-down.

“There is no question he is a star in the Democratic Party and we will see more of him,” she said.

Mitchell suggested Newsom could be on a “collision course” with Harris should Biden choose not to run, something Psaki slapped down right away, insisting Biden will likely be running again.

“He could also be on a collision course with Kamala Harris if Biden were not to run,” Mitchell said.

“That’s true, but that’s a long way away and I think the president had made every indication that he’s planning to run,” Psaki said. “So I think we’re also looking at the future here so people like Gov. Newsom and other governors around the country are certainly people we’ll all be watching.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

