Jen Psaki Invokes Biden’s Personal Loss When Asked for President’s Response to Kabul Airstrike Killing 10 Civilians

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki invoked the losses President Joe Biden has seen in his life to defend him from the botched U.S. airstrike in Afghanistan that killed 10 civilians.

In her Monday press briefing, Psaki was asked by CBS News reporter Ed O’Keefe how Biden responded to the U.S. military’s admission that the missile strike did not destroy ISIS-K explosives as officials previously claimed. Instead, the drone strike killed 10 civilians, including a U.S. aid worker and seven children.

Psaki said Biden was briefed on the matter Friday, adding that “the president’s view and all of our view is that the loss of any civilian life is a tragedy.” After saying Biden supports an investigation into the Kabul strike’s failures, Psaki then defended the president by referring to the tragedies of Biden’s past:

As a human being, as the president, as somebody who has overseen loss in a variety of scenarios, both as a leader and personally, his reaction is it’s a tragedy. Every loss is a tragedy and he supports the effort to move this forward quickly and to have a thorough investigation.

Psaki declined to say whether anyone in the military will be fired or demoted over the “horrific tragedy,” pending an investigation.

In the past, Biden has been known to speak about the passing of his children as a way to show empathy toward those dealing with grief. Biden lost his son Beau to brain cancer in 2015. His first wife and daughter died in a car crash in 1972. Speaking about his own grief has sometimes prompted criticism, as when Biden met with the families of U.S. service members who lost their loved ones in the suicide bombing of Hamid Karzai International Airport

Watch above, via Fox News.

