Jen Psaki Nails Republicans Taking Credit for Policies They Fought Against: ‘Maybe They Think No One Will Notice’

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki called out Republican lawmakers she accused of celebrating the positive impacts of policies they fought against in Congress.

“Apparently, for this crop of elected officials, voting against the legislation and even aggressively attacking that legislation does not prevent you from taking credit for its benefits,” Psaki said. “Maybe they think no one will notice.”

The former White House press secretary started by recalling how Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) got slammed last year because she called Congress’ infrastructure package “Washington Gamesmanship, Spending at Its Worst,” only to tout later the federal money her district received. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) also railed against that bill but later celebrated how much funding it would provide for broadband access across his state.

This went on with Psaki calling out Representatives Nancy Mace (SC), Sam Graves (MO), Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), and others for their positive reactions to various policies they acted against.

As much as Republicans decry President Biden’s legislation, they and their communities are all largely benefiting. No surprise because these typed of investments are hugely popular. They also help the economy, they grow industries, they put people back to work. That is a good thing. That’s how good legislation is supposed to work. It helps everyone. Even the ones who are trying to take credit after attempting to tank its success. Again, maybe they thought they wouldn’t notice.

Watch above via MSNBC.

