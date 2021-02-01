White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki broke down the approach President Joe Biden will take with Senate Republicans pushing him to consider a counterproposal for a new wave of coronavirus relief.

Biden will host Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) and nine of her colleagues at the White House today, during which time, they are expected to negotiate between Biden’s push for a $1.9 trillion package versus their $600 billion plan. NBC’s Geoff Bennett brought up this disparity as he asked Psaki “do you see that as serious intent to compromise on their part?”

“They put their ideas forward and that’s how the president sees it,” she responded. “He felt it was an effort to engage on a bipartisan basis and why he invited them to the White House today. But his view is that the size of the package needs to be commensurate with the crises we are facing.”

Psaki continued to take questions about this, defending the $1.9 trillion push and insisting that the administration is maintaining communications on this with Democrats as well. As she spoke of the differences in proposals between Biden and Republicans, Psaki insisted “he’s happy to hear from them, but he also feels strongly about the need to make sure the size of the package meets this moment.”

In time, Psaki was asked if Biden recognizes that he might have to abandon bipartisanship efforts if a compromise cannot be reached. The press secretary denied the possibility of abandoning bipartisanship and suggested that an agreement might be reached while relief is still in formulation.

“We saw this as a good faith proposal they’ve put forward,” said Psaki. “The president is inviting them here in good faith, and we will see where it goes from here.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

