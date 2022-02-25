What House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that President Joe Biden “rallied the world” after Peter Doocy asked what the White House has done to deter Russian aggression.

Russia continued its unprovoked assault against Ukraine on Friday. Russian President Vladimir Putin first ordered troops into the country on Thursday morning.

The invasion followed months of warnings from the U.S. intelligence community that Putin was seeking to take military action against its former Soviet satellite republic.

Doocy was skeptical on Friday that the White House is adequately handling the situation.

The Fox News reporter cited a report from the New York Times that claimed Biden was rebuffed by China with relation to stopping Russian aggression in Europe. Doocy then asked Psaki what the Biden administration has done to further peace efforts.

“There’s a report in the New York Times that you guys kept asking China to help you stop Russia from invading Ukraine, and they didn’t,” Doocy said, before he asked, “So, what have you guys done throughout this slow-moving Russia crisis that has worked?”

Psaki asked, “In what capacity?”

“The president talked to Putin, he talked to the G7, he threatened sanctions, he put sanctions in place,” Doocy said. “Now, he says the sanctions are going take 30 days or about a month. Do you guys think the people in Ukraine have about a month?”

Psaki responded by stating she wanted to “explain to everyone how diplomacy works,” and stated that Biden has united a “global coalition” against Russia.

“What the president has done, is he has built a global coalition to stand up in the face of President Putin and President Putin’s aggression, and invasion of Ukraine,” Psaki said. “What he has done is he has rallied the world, our European partners, even at cost to them, in some capacities, to put in place significant sanctions, historic sanctions, that would have an enormous impact on the Russian financial sector.”

Biden has issued several rounds of what are expected to be crippling sanctions against both Russia and Putin since Monday.

With regard to the pretext of Doocy’s initial question, the Times reported:

Over three months, senior Biden administration officials held half a dozen urgent meetings with top Chinese officials in which the Americans presented intelligence showing Russia’s troop buildup around Ukraine and beseeched the Chinese to tell Russia not to invade, according to U.S. officials. Each time, the Chinese officials, including the foreign minister and the ambassador to the United States, rebuffed the Americans, saying they did not think an invasion was in the works. After one diplomatic exchange in December, U.S. officials got intelligence showing Beijing had shared the information with Moscow, telling the Russians that the United States was trying to sow discord — and that China would not try to impede Russian plans and actions, the officials said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

