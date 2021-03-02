White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki offered a civil reaction to the news that her predecessor, Kayleigh McEnany, has joined Fox News.

Fox confirmed on Tuesday that they were hiring McEnany as a paid contributor. Indications suggest that the network hammered out a contract with McEnany at least a month ago, but her start was somewhat derailed by the political fallout when her old boss, former President Donald Trump, was facing impeachment for inciting the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Psaki was asked on Tuesday if she had any “good wishes” for McEnany, or if she’d be willing to join her on Fox if McEnany ends up getting her own show.

“Sure,” Psaki answered. “I’ve done Fox News Sunday twice now. I’m happy to go on a range of shows.”

Psaki further remarked that she did “a few shows” with McEnany when they both used to work on CNN. While she said she didn’t know McEnany very well, she added that “like many Americans, we disagree on political issues, but we talked about…all sorts of things in the green room. I certainly wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

During McEnany’s first appearance since her hiring, the former press secretary argued her successor, Psaki, is held to “different” standards than she was. She further complained about the “unfair” treatment she got from reporters when she was press secretary. McEnany declined to say anything about her frequent sparring matches with the media, nor the fact that she frequently acted as Trump’s campaign spokeswoman and pushed his false claims about the election.

