White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki refuted the notion that the Biden administration will push for a federal coronavirus vaccine passport program.

In her Tuesday press briefing, the press secretary was asked if the White House was giving any thought to a “federally-organized vaccine passport.”

“The government is not now, nor will we be, supporting a system that requires Americans to carry a credential,” Psaki responded. “There will be no federal vaccinations database and no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential.”

The idea for vaccine passports has been a prominent source of public debate as vaccination efforts ramp up across the country. To this point, Psaki said that the government’s position is “Americans’ privacy and rights should be protected so that these systems are not used against people unfairly.”

Psaki went on to say that most of the traction for vaccine passports has been seen in the private sector, and the Biden administration will provide “guidance” for the concept as public conversations continue to unfold.

