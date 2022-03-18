During a panel discussion during Fox News’ America Reports, National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin weighed in on the importance of bypassing Russian state propaganda. Griffin held up Arnold Schwarzenegger’s recent direct appeal to the Russian people as an important model to follow in trying to reach young Russians as the invasion of Ukraine continues.

Anchor Sandra Smith asked Griffin, “Jennifer, if I could ask you to respond to what the Pentagon response was this morning when Vladimir Putin emerged in that stadium in Moscow, that as far as we can tell seats 80,000. It was filled with Russians waving the Russian flag. He stood in the middle and delivered a speech and at one point there seems to be a technical glitch where he is cut off, I believe we can listen to a bit of it here.”

Smith then played a clip of Putin getting briefly cut off while giving a speech at a nationalist rally in Moscow meant to support his war effort.

“The Pentagon is not speaking about this, but I can tell you from observations, it’s clearly an interesting and of note technical glitch,” Griffin noted, but did not elaborate as details regarding the glitch remain elusive.

“Back to what, you’ve played a clip of Arnold Schwarzenegger, a very artful clip, directly addressing the Russian people,” Griffin said, shifting the conversation a bit.

“That is because the state television, as Steve notes and everybody knows, is only broadcasting propaganda,” she continued. “So it’s a method, a way to try and take an iconic Hollywood figure who is respected by Russian people and speak directly to them and bypass that disinformation architecture.”

On Thursday, Schwarzenegger released a video on social media, with Russian subtitles, urging the Russian people to stop Putin’s war. The former California governor praised the anti-war protesters in Russia as his “new heroes” and invoked the memory of his father fighting with the Nazis in World War II to warn Russian soldiers about becoming “broken” men after committing atrocities in battle.

“I would like to see, knowing from the time in the 1990s who Russians really looked up to in American Hollywood, and Steven Segal and Chuck Norris, I would like to see similar messages and they need to be flooded in through Telegrams so that those young Russians know the truth,” Griffin concluded.

