Jennifer Rubin Blasts Fox Hosts Who Suggested Impeachment Witness was Disloyal: ‘So Stupid’

Washington Post opinion writer Jennifer Rubin blasted Fox News personalities who suggested Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified in the impeachment inquiry, was disloyal to the U.S.

“It was so stupid that even Liz Cheney did not want to go down that road,” Rubin said. “I think that shows occasionally Fox gets out over its skis. They think they are brilliant because their nonstop mission in life is to protect Trump, but they don’t always think things through.”

“They pump themselves up, they come up with these hair-brained ideas and when they hit reality, they get whacked in the mouth about it and suddenly they have to scramble for cover,” Rubin said.

Rubin was appearing on AM Joy Sunday morning, on a panel moderated by Jonathan Capehart. Capehart has been filling in for regular anchor Joy Reid.

During a panel discussion on The Ingraham Angle following Vindman’s testimony, Laura Ingraham appeared to suggest Vindman was disloyal to the United States because he immigrated to the U.S. from Ukraine as a child. Panelist John Yoo suggested Vindman was a spy, though he has attempted to walk that back.

Ingraham partially apologized for her comments, but stated Vindman’s service in the military “does not insulate him or any member of the armed services from criticism or scrutiny.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

