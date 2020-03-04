Long-time Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek had some positive news for his well-wishers on Wednesday when he provided an update on his battle with pancreatic cancer.

On the one-year anniversary of his diagnosis, Trebek informed fans that the battle has taken a heavy toll, but he remains in good spirits after surviving this long.

“The one-year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients is 18%,” said Trebek. “I’m very happy to report I’ve just reached that marker.”

Trebek went on to elaborate that there were “a lot of not-so-good days” as he was going through chemo.

“There were days of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned, and sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on. But I brushed that aside quickly because that would’ve been a massive betrayal. A betrayal of my wife and soulmate, Jean, who has given her all to help me survive. It would have been a betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked to me as an inspiration and a cheerleader of sorts of the values of living and hope. And it certainly would’ve been a betrayal of my faith in God and the millions of prayers that have been said on my behalf.”

Trebek promised he would provide further updates, but he ended things on an uplifting note by telling viewers “if we take it just one day at a time, with a positive attitude, anything is possible.”

Watch above, via Jeopardy!

