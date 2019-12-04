As the House Judiciary Committee prepares to move the Donald Trump impeachment inquiry into its next phase, Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) offered some unusually blunt comments as he promised his colleagues he’s ready for it.

Politico reports that Nadler had a closed-door meeting with his fellow committee Democrats on Tuesday to prepare for Wednesday’s hearing. Nadler used this “mock hearing” to advise his colleagues to brace themselves for efforts from Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Doug Collins (R-GA) to derail the hearing, and he reportedly made lawmakers “sit up in their chairs” when he assured them he’s prepared.

“I’m not going to take any sh*t,” Nadler said.

The reports go on to describe the eagerness of Congressional Democrats to keep the impeachment inquiry going, and attendees reportedly said they’re not nervous about what’s to come. Collins gave an interview to Fox News an hour ahead of the hearing, and he offered this response to the report on Nadler.

“Maybe he needs to actually gird for the facts, because he doesn’t have them,” Collins said. “If he wants this to go smoothly today, he will acknowledge valid motions, acknowledge valid complaints from our side, he will knowledge them and do as a good chairman does, and that is take them in stride, vote them down as you said. He has the votes. What is he hiding? They’re trying to rush a process through here because they don’t want to hear the other side. If he is not ready to take anything from me, that’s fine. It is sad that they had to go for six hours to mock hearing a law school professor dissertation.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

