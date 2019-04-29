Jerry Nadler Rebukes Barr’s Threat to Bail on House Hearing: You Won’t Tell Us How to Run It, ‘Period’

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) warned Attorney General William Barr on Sunday that he won’t get to set the terms for the committee hearing he’s scheduled to attend this week.

CNN reports that Barr has suggested that he won’t attend the meeting because he’s objecting to the format Nadler has proposed for how he will be questioned.

Nadler’s plan is for all members of the panel to question Barr for five minutes each, which will be followed by 30 minute questioning sessions from the committee counsels of both parties. Nadler has also expressed interest in holding a closed section regarding the redactions on Robert Mueller‘s investigative report.

Barr is rejecting these proposed extra rounds of questioning, so Nadler is saying that if the AG follows through and doesn’t show, “we will have to subpoena him.”

“He is not going to dictate the format of the Judiciary committee,” Nadler said. “The witness is not going to tell the committee how to conduct its hearing, period.”

Watch above, via CNN.

