On Sunday, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) ripped President Donald Trump over his attacks on Congressman Elijah Cummings and Baltimore.

Shortly after the president doubled down on his tweets and accused Democrats of “playing the race card” by criticizing him, Nadler gave an interview to ABC where George Stephanopoulos asked for his reaction.

“The president is as he usually is or often is, disgusting and racist,” Nadler said. “He makes these charges with no base at all and they’re designed to distract attention from the very serious allegations about his conduct that came from the Mueller committee hearings this week.”

Much of the interview pertained to Robert Mueller’s appearance before Congress last week, and Nadler defended the hearings by saying they “broke the lie that the president and the attorney general have been saying to the American people.”

Watch above, via ABC.

