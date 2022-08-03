Jesse Watters Advises AOC to Get Married and Have a Kid If She Wants to Run for President: ‘You Have to Get Pregnant’

Jesse Watters advised Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to get married and become pregnant if she wants to advance her political career.

“I can say that AOC has a skillset,” said Greg Gutfeld on Wednesday’s edition of The Five. “But she’s missing things, like knowledge.”

Watters responded by calling the 32-year-old congresswoman “pretty young” and compared her to an unripened banana.

“That’s AOC,” he said. “She’s not ripe enough to run for president. First, she has to get married.”

“What are you saying?!” Gutfeld exclaimed.

“She has to plan a wedding,” Watters responded. “You want to plan a wedding and run for president at the same time?”

“Oh, I see what you mean,” he said.

Watters then noted that Ocasio-Cortez is currently engaged, stating, “And then you have to get pregnant.”

“Why?!” screamed Gutfeld.

“No, no, no, this is how it goes,” Watters went on. “Just follow me, Greg.

“I’m not following you,” he replied.

“Once you get married, then you get pregnant,” Watters added. “And then once you have the baby, you have a family and the media loves it. They eat it up. And it makes you more of a mature person. That’s why you’re so immature. You don’t have any kids. So then after she has the family, then she runs for Senate.”

He went on to call AOC “childish,” but said she might be “ripe enough to run for president” in 2032.

“I can see our producer right now just ran into traffic,” said Gutfeld, joking about Watters’ reasoning.

“That’s the formula,” Watters concluded.

Watch above via Fox News.

