Jesse Watters and Steve Hilton Laugh at Sanders-Warren Tension: ‘Absolutely Fantastic’

Fox News hosts Jesse Watters and Steve Hilton laughed at Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren getting tense with one another at this week’s Democratic debate.

During the debate in Iowa this week, Sanders and Warren had a testy exchange following the debate where Sanders denied telling Warren that a woman couldn’t win the presidency. According to a transcript, Warren told Sanders “I think you called me a liar on national TV” following the debate.

“I just think it looked weak for Warren to do that. She falling back on her gender because she’s falling back on the polls, who knows, it was a he said she said. This probably just helps Biden because it splits the socialist vote,” Watters said on Watters’ World Saturday evening.

Hilton, the host of The Next Revolution, said “let’s just stop for a moment, Jesse, and enjoy this whole spectacle,” prompting Watters to laugh.

“Now as you say, you have the two most left-wing candidates killing each other on the territory of identity politics … it’s absolutely fantastic,” Hilton continued.

“The Bernie Bros, they’re pretty radical. If you go after the Bernie Bros, if you try to rig him out of the ticket somehow, they are threatening to burn down the DNC. So you’ve got to be careful with Bernie, I think Liz Warren stepped over the line a little bit there,” Watters said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]