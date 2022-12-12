Jesse Watters Appears to Make Guest Uncomfortable by Floating Wild Conspiracy Theory About SBF’s Arrest

Fox News host Jesse Watters appeared to make a guest uncomfortable momentarily Monday as he floated a wild theory about former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

SBF was arrested in the Bahamas hours earlier and will be extradited to the U.S. He was scheduled to speak remotely to members of Congress Tuesday, and that appearance is now off.

On Jesse Watters Primetime, New York Post reporter Lydia Moynihan spoke about the case of the now-bankrupt crypto exchange and its jailed former CEO.

Watters noted SBF “got popped” by police before he was to testify.

“Are there coincidences?” Moynihan said. “Maybe not. I think regulators felt they were being taunted. He was going on this media tour. He was speaking with one person on Twitter for an hour and then he had a Forbes interview and painting this narrative of this sort of, ‘Awe shucks I’m doing my best. I just don’t know what happened. I want to be helpful but I just don’t know where the money went.'”

Moynihan then speculated about two possible scenarios regarding the 30-year-old and where FTX investors’ money went.

“Either he is innocent and an idiot, in which case he is not going to enlighten us on anything, or, he is a psychopath and a liar and he is not going to tell us where the money went,” she said. “In either case, it’s not helpful.”

Watters then speculated SBF, through donations to Democrats, had burned run out of ways to be useful and his arrest was to keep him quiet.

“He threw millions at Biden, got the Democrats elected in the Senate and then everything blew up and Biden had him arrested before he could talk,” Watters said with a smile.

Moynihan did not appear comfortable with going all-in on the theory, but she nonetheless agreed it was a possibility.

“Maybe that – you know what?” she said sheepishly. “That is fair.”

