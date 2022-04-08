Jesse Watters: ‘Bitching’ Media Is So Bored with Biden, They’re ‘Ready For a Republican President’

Jesse Watters said Friday the media has become so bored with President Joe Biden, reporters are ready to exchange him for a Republican in the White House.

Watters ripped Biden for keeping a low social profile, going home to Delaware on weekends, and being otherwise uncool.

As evidence of Biden’s inability to excite, he cited a POLITICO piece from Thursday in which editor Michael Schaffer opined Biden had kept a promise to be dull:

Nowhere was Biden’s implicit promise of dullness more popular than inside the Beltway, a place traumatized by Donald Trump. But it turns out that what the city wanted was less back-to-sleep than back-to-normal. And normal, in the folkways of political Washington, includes a number of things the locals find quite exciting: Presidential sightings at local restaurants! Zingers at black-tie banquets! Glamorous new aides, preferably with active social schedules and newsworthy romantic lives!

Watters read the snippet and said it is evidence Biden is not wowing the D.C. elites, and they’re tired of it.

“Biden sucked the air out of Washington, just like he did the rest of the country,” he said.

“Isn’t that precious that the D.C. Power brokers who installed Joe Biden into the White House are now bitching he’s boring?” Waters asked.

He then read more from Schaffer’s piece, in which the POLITICO editor stated Washington’s elites have nowhere to party, since Biden rarely goes out.

“This is actually the biggest insult the media has ever spewed at President Biden, that Joe isn’t cool,” he said. “For Washington, it doesn’t get any worse than that.

Watters said D.C. is a city that “trades” on “status.”

“Biden is the worse thing to ever happen to these people,” he concluded. “Not only is there no action, there’s no access. And, worst of all, there is no gossip. This town is so bored they are ready for a Republican president.”

