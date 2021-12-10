Jesse Watters Tries to Analyze Biden DOJ’s Priorities – By Looking at the FBI’s Homepage

In an effort to ascertain President Joe Biden’s law enforcement priorities, The Five’s Jesse Watters consulted the FBI’s homepage at fbi.gov.

“I’m interested to know why the Democrats don’t want to get the Feds involved in crime,” said Watters. “Because, knowing the Democrats, they get the Feds involved with everything. They want to federalize elections, healthcare, guns, obviously the border.”

He again claimed Democrats don’t want federal involvement “with the crime thing.”

But, he said, “I got to thinking – because I think so much – I got to thinking, well, what crime do the Democrats really care about? And it seems to me they only care about the crimes that get big headlines and that they can exploit for power. They care about hate crimes. They care about Covid crimes. They care about police misconduct. They care about January 6th. Those are the types of things they’re focused on.”

Watters asked, “What’s the priority of the FBI and the Joe Biden administration?” He then consulted the FBI’s homepage to find out.

“You know what the front page of the FBI website has up right now?” he asked rhetorically, before answering:

Encouraging the public to report hate crimes; seeking information about violence at the Capitol; pay attention to holiday scams; pay attention to vaccine scams. And then they have a podcast. The FBI has a podcast. “On this episode of Inside the FBI, we uncover the truth about some our noteworthy cases involving UFOs.” Why are you doing a podcast on UFOs when there’s a murder record right now? Thirty-year murder record smashed, 12 cities smashing homicide records, smash and grab everywhere, and they’re focused on January 6th. They’re focused on hate crime hoaxes and holiday scams. It’s because they don’t care about things they can’t take advantage of politically. They don’t care about Black-on-Black crime. If an illegal alien kills someone, they don’t care about that. That’s not a priority to them. Their priority is crimes. That’s it.

Needless to say, quickly scanning the homepage of a large government agency might not the best way to learn its priorities in any serious detail.

Moreover, the FBI homepage on Friday looked much like it did one year earlier under Donald Trump, on December 10, 2020, complete with warnings about holiday scams and Covid-19. Obviously, the site didn’t contain anything about the yet-to-happen Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, but that incident was featured prominently on the site during Trump’s remaining days in office.

Watch above via Fox News.

