Jesse Watters Calls Rashida Tlaib a ‘Dangerous Idiot’ Over Clip of Her Being Pressed on Prison Legislation

Fox News’ Jesse Watters called Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D- MI) a “dangerous idiot” on Tuesday for a recent interview where she was confronted on criminal justice reform.

The Five opened by discussing the horrific Waukesha parade crash and suspect Darrell Brooks — who has been charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

Dana Perino segued from this to say, “While many are furious and wondering how this could happen, members of the squad, well, they are doubling down on criminal justice reforms. AOC criticizing excessive bail in New York City, and Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib being confronted over a plan to release everyone from federal prison.”

Tlaib was recently pressed by Axios’ Jonathan Swan about her backing legislation with the goal of “emptying federal detention facilities within 10 years.”

“I think everyone’s like, oh my god, we’re going to just release everybody,” Tlaib remarked.

“That’s what the act says,” Swan responded as he continued questioning the congresswoman.

After playing that clip, Perino reflected on the Waukesha tragedy as she said, “On the very same day that this is happening, the squad is advocating for even more reforms of this sort.”

“The congresswoman’s an idiot,” Watters said of Tlaib, “and she has power, so that makes her a very dangerous idiot.”

Reacting to live footage of Brooks in court, Watters said he was pushing “a lot of anti-Trump, anti-capitalism content” online, as well as “wacky conspiracy theories about Jews and Hitler.”

You can watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com