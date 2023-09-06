Jesse Watters Calls The Play For How the GOP Should Bludgeon Democrats Over Covid

Fox News host Jesse Watters offered his take this week on how the Republican Party can make political gains off of increasing concerns related to a rise in Covid-19 cases in the U.S.

Watters made the remarks in response to co-host Dana Perino on The Five Tuesday after Perino argued that President Joe Biden knows he can’t be seen wearing a mask in public.

“You had Dr. Jill Biden. She also has Covid again. Do you know what the White House is dreading right now?” Perino began, adding:

They are dreading a photograph of him in a mask, this fall. Yeah. They do not want to see it now. He’s headed to the G20 on Thursday. You can imagine that some of those leaders are thinking his wife has Covid. If he’s coming here or is he going to wear… Do you think that Joe Biden can survive wearing a mask on the G20 stage with a photograph around the world? I don’t think so. It’s the only thing that could drive Biden’s numbers down more right now would be mask mandates and school closures. I think that this is a good possibility, a good chance for possible, possibly for Ron DeSantis. Right. Who could go out there maybe just with the eyes emoji, It was like told you guys like this is going to happen again.

Greg Gutfeld directed the conversation over to Watters for his take, who said, “The Democrats don’t want a return of Covid as much as they thought they performed well in the election because of Covid. That is the last thing they want.”

“Also because a lot of people died,” interjected Jessica Tarlov.

“I’m talking politics, obviously,” shot back Watters, adding:

But if the Republicans were smart, they cherry-pick each city, each school district, each celebrity. That’s all masked up and asking for mandates. And they’d say, this is because of Biden and this is because of the Democrats. And that’s how you capitalize that on politically.

“Fauci is like Tony Romo. He retires and then shows up every Sunday and offers color commentary, do what everybody else does, retire and go fishing, and shut the heck up, Tony. His studio at home is probably better than Hannity’s. He’s on constantly. Now, if I were an honest legacy media reporter,” he continued as Tarlov jokingly quipped, “did you say honest.”

“I would propose that Facui would be in a supermax prison. This guy booted the pandemic so royally. You know, there’s countries in Africa that didn’t have a single Covid death,” Watters raged as he continued to rip into Fauci.

Notably, as of Wednesday afternoon, Fox News ran four different segments in different shows about a Maryland elementary school requiring some students to wear N-95 masks.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com