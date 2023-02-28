Jesse Watters Claims Voters Are Wondering If Hospitalized John Fetterman Is ‘Still Alive’

Fox News host Jesse Watters blasted Democrats for allegedly using Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) to nab a Senate seat in last year’s midterms despite suffering a stroke last May.

Watters went so far as to claim that voters in Pennsylvania can’t be sure if Fetterman is alive after he checked himself into a hospital for clinical depression earlier this month.

The host cited a New York Times piece earlier this month stating the senator “is frustrated at times that he is not yet back to the man he once was” and that he “may have set himself back permanently” by not getting enough rest during the campaign after his stroke.

“So, Fetterman didn’t follow the doctor’s orders,” Watters said. “He followed the Democrats’ orders instead. Now look at him. And now he’s permanently damaged and the people of Pennsylvania are down a senator.”

He went on say Democrats “never cared about him” beyond as a vehicle for flipping the seat of the now-retired Pat Toomey (R-PA)

“He was just a way of getting them what they wanted: power,” Watters continued. “And now that he’s been institutionalized and in bed all day surrounded by doctors, they’re hanging him out to dry.”

He went to accuse Democrats of putting Fetterman in the hospital and stated that “no one visits him.”

“They don’t care about the people of Pennsylvania where Fetterman is supposed to be representing,” he added. They care about keeping a lid on this scandal. And that’s what this is. This is a giant scandal. The Democrats basically crippled this man for power. They cheated him out of his recovery, missed every sign that he was struggling, ignored every sign, lied about it. The man could be suicidal for all we know. He’s been institutionalized.”

Watters concluded by stating Fetterman hasn’t been seen on video recently.

“Pennsylvania voters are wondering if he’s still alive,” he concluded. “There’s been no video of him. His office doesn’t even talk about anything that’s going on in Pennsylvania. And we’re supposed to wait, and wait, and wait until they lie to us again.”

Watch above via Fox News.

