Jesse Watters Defends Biden Gas Sticker Vandalism as ‘Innocent Way to Voice Your Frustration’

Fox News host Jesse Watters defended people who place stickers on gas bumps that blame President Joe Biden for soaring gas prices.

The stickers first emerged last year when fuel prices began their ascent. Most of them look something like this:

A Wisconsin woman named Pam Coy who owns a gas station was recently penalized $400 by the energy company BP for failing to remove them from her pumps, the Jesse Watters Primetime host reported.

“You might have seen one of these stickers plastered on your gas pump recently, Biden pointing at the pump as the price continues tick up and up with ‘I did that’ stamped underneath,” Watters said. “It seems like a pretty innocent way to voice your frustration with Biden’s failed energy policies.”

He added, “People are frustrated and they’re having some fun.”

Watters interviewed Coy, whose gas station uses BP fuel. She said she had just lost $400 bonus from the company after it dinged her on an inspection of her pumps, which still featured the stickers.

Coy told Fox News she is more than happy to miss out on the quarterly money, as she is tired of having the stickers removed.

She said she instructed her employees to leave them up after roughly 75 of them were taken down.

“I agree with the stickers, and I’m tired of having to waste our time taking them down, because people are venting, frustrated,” she said. “I told my manager and staff if you have more important things to do, I don’t care if we lose the bonus money.”

Coy said she has had customers who have offered to reimburse her for the lost bonus, but she declined. Watters asked her if putting the stickers on the pumps is a way for customers to blow off “a little steam.”

She agreed said drivers are “suffering” because “no one is listening to them.”

Watters offered to send her copies of his book and some Fox News merchandise to “take the edge off” to end the interview.

“Tell them not to keep taking the stickers down, we’ll keep sending you the stuff,” he concluded.

Watch above, via Fox News.

