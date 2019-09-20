On Fox News’ The Five today, Jesse Watters defended President Donald Trump‘s reported conversation repeatedly asking the president of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden‘s son.

Juan Williams noted that the intel community inspector general clearly has concerns about the information raised by a whistleblower.

“This wasn’t a leak, it wasn’t done irresponsibly, it went through appropriate channels,” he added.

“The coup is going through appropriate channels now, Juan?” Watters asked. “I think this is going to be another bombshell that’s gonna wind up in the garbage heap.”

Watters brought up the concerns raised about Hunter Biden‘s ties to a Ukrainian gas company and defended Trump for reportedly pressing the president of Ukraine to investigate:

“Joe Biden goes over there and tells Ukrainians fire the guy investigating my son’s company or else you’re not getting your billion-dollar loan. Do you know what they do? They fire the guy investigating his son and they get the billion-dollar loan. And then a year later, the Ukrainians pass all the Manafort dirt to the Democrat National Committee. Gets Manafort fired and help starts up the whole Russia collusion thing. So now Trump’s being accused of being a colluder and being corrupt. And he says, ‘Wait a second. Why am I being accused of this? Hey, Ukrainians can you look into this sketchy little deal here?’ He has complete latitude as a commander-in-chief to ask a foreign country to investigate some corruption. We do it with the Chinese. We do it with the Mexicans all the time. And for some snake who I don’t even trust to blow the whistle is just ‘insurance policy’ 2.0. This president has to deal with this stuff constantly. It’s going to fall apart again. Everything he is being accused is the exact same thing Hillary and Biden were guilty of.”

“I would just say quickly that this has been looked at by major news organizations,” Williams started.

“Kind of like the Russia hoax, right, Juan?” Watters shot back.

“They’ve all said that Joe Biden’s son and whole business had collapsed more than a year before Joe Biden ever had anything to say to the Ukrainians,” Williams responded.

As they went back and forth, Williams remarked, “I’m sure the president is pleased with your presentation. You can stop now.”

“It’s not about the president. It’s about the truth, Juan,” Watters responded.

You can watch the segment above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com