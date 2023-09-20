Jesse Watters Defends ‘Woke’ Howard Stern From Conservative Criticism: ‘I Actually Listen to The Show’

Fox News host Jesse Watters defended Howard Stern even as his fellow hosts on The Five raged about the radio star proudly declared himself “woke.”

In a recent episode on The Howard Stern Radio Show, the legendary shock jock said he enjoys being called woke become it means he does not support former President Donald Trump. He reiterated his support LBGTQ+ people and the Covid vaccine in comments that drew the wrath of the online right.

During an episode of The Five, as the rest of the panel raged at Stern for his comments, Watters revealed he’s a longtime Stern listener and defended him.

“I listened to his show since the 90s. I like him. I think he’s a funny guy. He doesn’t understand what woke is,” Watters said. “He’s not woke when it comes to political correctness, when it comes to gender, when it comes to race, when it comes to feminism. He’s not woke when it comes to any of that stuff.”

Watters did admit that Stern has changed but he’s still “not politically correct” and “is extremely edgy.”

“He says ridiculous things that if this was said on this channel or on any other cable channel, he would absolutely get in huge trouble. But since he’s on satellite and he’s been very successful on satellite, he can say whatever he wants. He’s not doing the same types of things, but he’s changed his way 30 years older, but he’s still pretty edgy,” Watters added.

The Fox prime time host then theorized that Stern would not agree with “boys changing in the same locker room as girls,” before adding that only “10-5%” of his show is on politics.

“Would you crawl out of his butt?” Greg Gutfeld blurted out as the rest of the panel demanded Watters appear as a guest on Stern’s show.

Watters responded, “I actually listen to the show…I would never go on that show. It’s too dangerous. Me on that show. Are you kidding me?”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

