Jesse Watters Demands Republicans Impeach Biden When Trump’s Trials Start: ‘I Don’t Think Democrats Want To Stomach That’

Fox News host Jesse Watters demanded House Republicans time Joe Biden‘s potential impeachment near the start of Donald Trump‘s criminal trials.

In the wake of Trump’s recent indictment by Special Counsel Jack Smith over his effort to overturn the 2020 election, Watters defended the former president while referring to the FBI’s charges as “garbage” during Wednesday’s episode of The Five.

“You’re saying they’re now going to put the 2020 election on trial? Donald Trump is chomping at the bit. He’s going to call witnesses. He’s got subpoena power. He’s going to put Detroit, Philly, Vegas on the stand and make them defend the integrity of their voting process,” Watters told his fellow Fox panelists.

Watters then claimed that Trump’s trial in D.C. will take at least “nine months to a year” and that it would eventually be thrown out by the Supreme Court. He then encouraged Republicans to bring forward the impeachment of Biden around the start of Trump’s trials.

“What the Republicans need to do is time the impeachment, because that’s the main draw. And if you put up impeachment with the Trump trials, I don’t think the Democrats want to stomach that,” he concluded.

GOP lawmakers such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) have demanded Biden face impeachment since he took the oath of office. Recently, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) backed efforts to begin an impeachment inquiry into Biden’s foreign business dealings with his son, Hunter Biden.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

