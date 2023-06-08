Jesse Watters Fantasizes About Stalking Employee: ‘Maybe I Have Footage of Her Trying on Blouses’

Fox News host Jesse Watters fantasized about stalking an employee and getting “footage of her trying on blouses” on The Five, Wednesday, only to be shut down by colleague Jeanine Pirro, who said he would be charged with harassment.

As the panel discussed remote working and how some companies have struggled to keep talent if they don’t allow employees to work from home, Watters went on a long and bizarre rant about how he would deal with employees who refused to go into a physical office.

“If I’m the boss and my workers pull this garbage, this is what I’d do. I’d start garnishing wages, and then I’d start docking vacation days,” said Watters, before adding, “And then you know what I’d do? I’d get my private security guards to go over to her house on a Thursday afternoon at 3 o’clock to see what she’s up to.”

Watters fantasized, “Maybe I find her at the mall. Maybe she’s at TGI Fridays, throwing back cocktails. Maybe I have footage of her trying on blouses at Ann Taylor.”

The Fox News host continued:

And then what would I do? I’d give her an opportunity to be honest. I say, ‘Listen, were you working on the project on Thursday afternoon?’ And if she lies to me and she says, ‘Yes, I was,’ I present her with the evidence: ‘You were trying on blouses. You were knocking back cocktails.’ And then she says, ‘You were following me?’ And then I said, ‘I will waste my own company resources on frivolous petty things like that however I damn well please. I’m the CEO of this company.’ And then she says, ‘You know what, I’m going to file an HR complaint against you.’ I’d say, ‘You can’t file one because you just got fired.’ And then you know what I’d do? I hire someone half her age and pay her half her salary!

Pirro shot back, “And then you know what? She charges you with stalking and harassment.”

Watters replied that he would get a “whole team of lawyers” to fight the charges.

Watters has a history of making inappropriate comments on Fox News.

Just last month, Watters received backlash for suggesting that he could tell who was an illegal immigrant just by looking at them.

