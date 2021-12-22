‘We’re in Boxes’: Jesse Watters Grumbles About Hosting Remotely Amid Covid Surge

Jesse Watters kicked off Wednesday’s edition of The Five by complaining about being stuck in a “box” as he introduced his cohosts from their respective remote locations on The Five.

Watters joined the program remotely, as did cohosts Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Katie Pavlich and former Rep. Harold Ford Jr. (D-TN). The host immediately made light of being away from the show’s signature table in his opening monologue.

“So, I think we all have to acknowledge here we’re in boxes,” said Watters. “We don’t want to be in boxes. We hate being in boxes. We resisted being in boxes. We were told to be in a box out of abundance of caution, just to get us through the holidays and hopefully we will be back to normal table situation when we return from said holiday.”

Watters then asked Gutfeld about his thoughts on the emergent threat posed by the Omicron variant.

“I find it heartbreaking that I can’t be close to Harold,” Gutfeld mused. “This love in the time of the pandemic is destroying us. There he is so far away, yet I can see him. I can almost touch him, but I won’t.”

The cohost then took a victory lap on behalf of the network and its contributors regarding remote working and other issues that have surfaced since the beginning of the pandemic.

Gutfeld said,

You know what’s amazing, how far ahead this show has been on a lot of things. For example, we were the first show I think to talk about the travel ban and to talk about telemedicine. And yet there seems to be all these epiphanies happening on other networks and Fauci saying , “You know what, we should focus on the severity and not the number of cases.” And CNN is like, “Wow, that is a great idea.” It’s like, no we have been saying this forever. That is what we set about Omicron is that you are going to see a lot of cases but not a lot of severity. And so the cases are mild and then that leads you to the next thing.

Gutfeld then opined that average citizens will have to force the hands of public officials to end the Covid-19 pandemic before the end of winter:

Omicron is the next to the last scene in the movie after the climax where the townspeople thank the hero. The villain is seemingly defeated. But then that at that last scene the villain rises up and then he is easily vanquished. This pandemic movie is about over. The estimated running time, it’s going to end on February. 1st. A lot of us are going to have Omicron. We are going to be fine. We just have to work together and also be patient with our befuddled government.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com