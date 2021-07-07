Jesse Watters Gushes Over ‘Avenger’ Trump’s Presser: ‘I Forgot Who Was President All of a Sudden’

Fox News host Jesse Watters offered a gushing reaction to former President Donald Trump’s class action lawsuit against social media and big tech companies.

Trump held a press conference Wednesday in Bedminster where he slammed social media for their “illegal” decision to ban him, defended his conduct during the Capitol attack, and complained that his supporters “are being treated unbelievably unfairly”. Watters was on Outnumbered as the show’s #OneLuckyGuy, and he started the show with lavish praise for Trump.

“I forgot who was president all of a sudden, it was good to see him back in action,” Watters said. “The president is an avenger, and he’s doing it not only himself but on behalf of the American people. That’s why it’s a class action lawsuit. Him and the American people have been treated very unfairly by these big tech giants.”

A slew of social media companies banned Trump in the aftermath of the insurrection for encouraging the rioters with false claims that the election was stolen by mass fraud.

Watters went on to claim “there was a conspiracy” by big tech companies to thwart Trump’s re-election by suppressing dubious reports at the time about President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

“That would have blown up the race right there and tipped it in the president’s favor,” Watters said. He went on by complaining about social media’s treatment of lab leak theories regarding the origins of the coronavirus, but he swiftly got back to praising Trump.

“They need to be held accountable. That’s what the president is doing and they just ripped this guy’s vocal cords out of his throat at a very critical time in our nations history,” Watters said. “The point is the president is trying to do something to correct an injustice for the American people, and this is something we expect our leaders to do, and we’ll see how it shakes out.”

Gillian Turner was also on the Outnumbered panel, and she offered a counterpoint to Watters, saying Trump “beat a dead horse” with his renewed complaints about Section 230. She also described Trump’s lawsuit as “self-serving” as she hypothesized that “this is more about his political prospects going into the next election. He wants to keep this issue front and center.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

