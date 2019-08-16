After the Jeffrey Epstein autopsy came out this afternoon, Fox News’ Jesse Watters took a swipe at liberals who he claims want the government to run everything when they “can’t even watch one guy.”

There’s been serious scrutiny surrounding the Metropolitan Correctional Center and how Epstein wasn’t being watched more closely before he was found dead last week from a suicide.

Watters said it shows “government incompetence at the highest level” pertaining to an incredibly high-profile individual with connections to some of the most high-profile people in the world.

He went on to knock the left:

“So many things went wrong. Yet, the left wants to put the government in charge of the entire U.S. economy. They want to put the government in charge of everyone in this country’s healthcare. And they can’t even watch one guy! So how does that make everyone else feel, that they can’t do one simple, basic job, yet they want to have control over all of our lives. I don’t think it’s going to go very well.”

Watters using the Epstein suicide to swipe at liberals was such an unexpected feat that it prompted a round of applause from an amused Greg Gutfeld.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

