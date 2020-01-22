The hosts of Fox News’ The Five largely dismissed everything that’s happened in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump so far, and today some of the hosts basically just roasted Adam Schiff following his lengthy arguments today.

“Are these people trying to kill America?” Greg Gutfeld asked.

Regarding Schiff, Gutfeld asked, “Does he not realize that speaking any longer for 10 minutes is like a slow gas leak? If you’re listening to this impeachment and you haven’t opened your windows, you’re probably dead right now. They are trying to wear us down with incessant babble.”

He compared impeachment to a “tattoo” because “in the old days they were exotic” and now “mundane.”

Jesse Watters unloaded even more on Schiff:

“The Democrats have done a lot of dumb things in Trump’s first term but putting Adam Schiff on television for two straight hours might be up there with the dumbest. The man looks like a rotten dandelion. It’s like listening to him is like being in the room when someone’s vacuuming. You just can’t wait for it to stop. He belongs in the back office, not selling a thing. He’s the kind of guy that tucks his t-shirt into his mom jeans, and that’s true if you Google it. Anybody can see all he wants to do is desperately be a senator and that’s why everybody in the media loves him because he lies so well and he just got caught in another lie. Falsifying text messages from Lev Parnas.”

Watters said that Americans “don’t want to see boring politicians with bad haircuts read their notes in front of a horrific backsplash,” asking, “If you have high crimes and misdemeanors, if you had a smoking gun, if you had killer her bombshell testimony, you don’t think Republican senators would throw Trump overboard?”

Dagen McDowell, meanwhile, said Schiff sounded like “the teacher in Charlie Brown” and a “leaf blower.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

