Jesse Watters’ Mom Tells Him to Avoid ‘Lawsuits’ and ‘Conspiracy Rabbit Holes’ During First Show In Tucker Carlson’s Old Time Slot

Fox News host Jesse Watters’ mother called into her son’s first show in Tucker Carlson’s old time slot on Monday to advise him against promoting conspiracy theories and getting sued.

At the end of his 8pm debut of Jesse Watters Primetime on Monday, Watters announced, “We have a very special guest on the line, a Democrat, my mom.”

“I want to say congratulations, honey bun, we are so proud of you and your accomplishments and you’ve worked so hard. Now let’s aim to have you keep your job,” said Watters’ mom in an apparent reference to Carlson’s ousting.

She then appeared to take a jab at the recent string of lawsuits against Fox News, and the network’s whopping $787.5 million settlement with Dominion, saying, “To that end, I do have some suggestions. Do not tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes. We do not want to lose you and we want no lawsuits.”

“Ok,” replied Watters, with a look of regret on his face.

Watters’ predecessor Carlson was taken off the network after Fox News made its $787.5 million settlement with Dominion. Carlson, among other Fox News personalities, was accused in Dominion’s lawsuit of spreading the conspiracy theory that Dominion’s voting machines were rigged against former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Fox News is currently also being sued by Jan. 6 attendee Ray Epps, who was singled out on Carlson’s show and accused of being federal agent, and by former Tucker Carlson Tonight producer Abby Grossberg, who alleged in her lawsuit that she was subjected to bullying and sexism as a producer at the network.

During the segment on Monday, Watters’ mom went on:

I have a list here. In keeping with the Hippocratic Oath, do no harm. We need you to be kind and respectful. You yourself mentioned that humble is a stretch, so I get that. Use your voice responsibly to promote conversation that maintains a narrative thread. There really has been enough Biden-bashing and the laptop is old. Perhaps you could suggest that your people take less interest, for example, in other people’s bodies and talk about that.

“Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait!” Watters interrupted. “We’re trying to keep other people’s interest away from children’s bodies. That was the point of that segment.”

Watters’ mom concluded by telling her son to encourage former President Donald Trump “to return to his earlier career on television,” though she suggested that his show could never beat the ratings of Jesse Watters Primetime.

Watch above via Fox News.

