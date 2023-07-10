Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joined Jesse Watters Primetime on Monday and repeated his bogus claims about vaccines causing autism and ivermectin being an effective treatment for Covid-19. Toward the end of the interview, Jesse Watters referenced a video Kennedy posted of himself working out shirtless.

Watters asked Kennedy, who is challenging President Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination, if he thinks he is running against Vice President Kamala Harris given Biden’s age.

“Do you think you actually might be running against Kamala Harris instead of Joe Biden?” he asked.

“What do you mean?” Kennedy replied.

“Because Joe Biden does not seem like he might be able to make it across the finish line,” Watters said. “Do you think Kamala is your real opponent?”

Kennedy responded that if Biden withdraws, Harris and other prominent Democrats will join the field. Watters then referenced a photo of a shirtless Biden at the beach that was taken over the weekend.

“You saw him at the beach – President Biden with his shirt off – probably trying to copy you,” Watters said, alluding to a viral video of the 69-year-old Kennedy working out shirtless. “Were you impressed?

“I didn’t see that picture,” Kennedy answered.

“It’s good you didn’t,” the host replied. “Many of our female producers would like you to take your shirt off.”

“I’ll do it if you do it,” the candidate said.

“Here we go, everybody,” Watters said, reaching as if to undo his tie. “No. We don’t want to do that to the audience.”

Watch above via Fox News.

