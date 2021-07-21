Jesse Watters on Dealing With Climate Change: ‘If It’s Getting Warmer, You Adapt to It’

During a discussion about climate change, The Five’s Jesse Watters had an interesting “solution” to the world’s climate change problem: adapt.

This week, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry is speaking with officials in several European countries this week to try to whip up support for more aggressive pledges to reduce emissions. In November, negotiations will begin at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

In a speech in London on Tuesday, Kerry said the suffering wrought by Covid-19 “will be magnified many times over in a world that does not grapple with and ultimately halt the climate crisis.” “We don’t have the luxury of waiting until Covid is vanquished to take up the climate challenge,” he added.

Watters rattled off a list of places around the globe Kerry has traveled as climate envoy, including China and the Middle East.

“Just right there, that’s more than like a city’s emissions if you just cut out the jets flights,” said Watters, before offering an idea for dealing with rising levels:

Do you really think the Chinese and these Middle Eastern oil kingdoms are gonna listen to John Kerry and stop fossil fuels? Come on, man. He’s just in it for the luxury travel. If you want to stop climate change, you don’t fight climate change. If it’s getting warmer, you adapt to it. Let’s just say, the sea levels rise a couple inches over the next century. Ok. It’s a great civilization we have here. I think we can adapt to that. The Netherlands – 25% below sea level – they’re like a powerhouse in Europe. They didn’t just destroy their economy to fight the rise of the sea levels right there, they built reservoirs and kind of adjusted around the coastline and they’re fine. They didn’t have to break the bank to do it.

Watch above via Fox News.

