The Five covered the Los Angeles crisis of homelessness on Monday, and host Jesse Watters proposed a solution: bulldoze the affected areas and institutionalize the homeless there.

The Fox News show covered the California city’s homelessness problem amid reports that Skid Row, a 50-block area in Los Angeles reportedly containing thousands of homeless people, has become plagued with rats and garbage. One LAPD officer reportedly developed typhoid after visiting the area.

Watters claimed he once visited Skid Row with a camera crew and “we wouldn’t leave the car, because it was so dangerous.”

“We saw drugged-out zombies chasing barefooted babies through piles of garbage with hypodermic needles and fire everywhere,” Watters said. “It was one of the most depraved and disgusting thing I have ever seen in my life.”

“You only have one solution: You bulldoze the 50-block radius and you institutionalize everybody and detoxify them and then you let them out. Because right now, to let it happen, police are going to get infected and their families are going to get infected. And that’s going to be a long-term economic and health crisis that they could nip in the bud a lot earlier.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com